Marilyn J. Mentzer
Mentzer, Marilyn J.

June 8, 1945 - November 1, 2020

Arlington - Survived by husband of 54 years Don, children Philip (Karine), Alayna (Steve) Madison, grandchildren Parker, Cooper, Avory, family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary.

Memorials directed by the family.

ROEDER MORTUARY -

108th St. Chapel

2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
