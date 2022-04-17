Jarosik, Marilyn M.



March 18, 1927 - April 13, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Bernard; and grandson, Matthew Goree. Survived by children: Janet (Nick) Peters, Barbara (Merle) Goree, James (Jan) Jarosik, and Shari (Darrin) Rohde; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Parson.



VISITATION begins Tuesday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bellevue. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.