Marilyn M. Jarosik
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Jarosik, Marilyn M.

March 18, 1927 - April 13, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Bernard; and grandson, Matthew Goree. Survived by children: Janet (Nick) Peters, Barbara (Merle) Goree, James (Jan) Jarosik, and Shari (Darrin) Rohde; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen Parson.

VISITATION begins Tuesday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bellevue. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
