Marilyn June Kafonek
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kafonek, Marilyn June

August 4, 1931 - September 10, 2021

Marilyn June Kafonek, age 90, of Omaha, died Friday, September 10, 2021 and is now with her husband Richard and son Douglas, and other members of her family in Heaven. Born August 4, 1931 in Carroll, IA to Lillian and Peter Potthoff. Marilyn was the oldest of 8 siblings. Marilyn attended school in Carroll, IA. After graduating high school, Marilyn married Richard in 1951 and supported her husband during his military career where they lived many places including Germany and France. She was an x-ray technician for part of her early career and a devoted wife to Richard for 58 years. Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling with her husband and playing cards with many friends over the years. Marilyn lived at the Heritage at Legacy for the last 6 years and made many friends who will miss her dearly.

Marilyn is survived by three sons and their spouses: Dave (Stephanie) of Phoenix, Maryland; Thomas (Tina) of Omaha, NE; and Rick (Brooke) of Shrewsbury, PA; daughter-in-law, Christine of Lincoln, NE; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard; son, Douglas; parents, Peter and Lillian; brothers, Bob, Gary; and sister, Pat.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 2pm at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, 7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Marilyn was a special woman, joyful and with a wonderful laugh, and our prayers are with you all.
Kathy and Rick Meyets
Family
September 17, 2021
I will miss my great friend dearly. My she rest peacefully in heaven.
Gerry Kellner
September 17, 2021
