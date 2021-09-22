Manvitz, Marilyn Phyllis
June 20, 1932 - September 20, 2021
Marilyn was originally from Rock Island, Illinois. She attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband, Justin. After her graduation, they were married and moved to Omaha. They were married for over 60 years. She was very active in different organizations including National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah where she served as President of both organizations. Marilyn enjoyed travel, golf, reading, her Mahjong and Bridge groups, friends, and above all, family. For many years, she contributed and enjoyed helping with bookkeeping at her family's business, Omaha Compound Company.
Preceded in death by her husband, Justin (Judd) Manvitz, and her parents, William and Betty Lerner. Marilyn is survived by her children, Todd (Wendy) Manvitz, Lisa (Kyle) Hutchings; grandchildren, Alissa (Matt) Arbeiter, Diana (Jason) Williams, and David Manvitz. Whittany, Steffany, Bradley, and Victoria Hutchings; great-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson Williams; and her loving sister, Gloria Sax.
INTERMENT will be held at Beth El Cemetery at 84th & "L" Street on Thursday, September 23rd, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to your favorite charity
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.