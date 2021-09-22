Menu
Marilyn Phyllis Manvitz
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Manvitz, Marilyn Phyllis

June 20, 1932 - September 20, 2021

Marilyn was originally from Rock Island, Illinois. She attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband, Justin. After her graduation, they were married and moved to Omaha. They were married for over 60 years. She was very active in different organizations including National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah where she served as President of both organizations. Marilyn enjoyed travel, golf, reading, her Mahjong and Bridge groups, friends, and above all, family. For many years, she contributed and enjoyed helping with bookkeeping at her family's business, Omaha Compound Company.

Preceded in death by her husband, Justin (Judd) Manvitz, and her parents, William and Betty Lerner. Marilyn is survived by her children, Todd (Wendy) Manvitz, Lisa (Kyle) Hutchings; grandchildren, Alissa (Matt) Arbeiter, Diana (Jason) Williams, and David Manvitz. Whittany, Steffany, Bradley, and Victoria Hutchings; great-grandchildren, Addison and Jackson Williams; and her loving sister, Gloria Sax.

INTERMENT will be held at Beth El Cemetery at 84th & "L" Street on Thursday, September 23rd, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to your favorite charity.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Interment
1:00p.m.
Beth El Cemetery
84th & "L" Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
Your Questco family
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim Kav
Friend
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim Kavanay
Friend
September 22, 2021
