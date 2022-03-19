Menu
Marilyn Faye Paider
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
Paider, Marilyn Faye

August 6, 1952 - March 12, 2022

Age 69 - Preceded in death by father: Albert Paider; mother: Alma Valasek Paider Rajewich; and stepfather: Jerry Rajewich. Survived by siblings: Ron Paider (Fern) of Aurora, NE, Gary Paider (Bethene) of Ord, NE, and Arlene Newell of Lincoln; nieces and nephews: Amy Haggerty (Kraig) and Jeremy Paider of Ord, NE, John Newell (Megan Foster) of Atlanta, GA, and Sarah Newell (Phil Stake) of Lincoln; grandnieces and grandnephew: Madison and Grace Newell, and Garrett Haggerty.

Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the food bank or your choice.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.
