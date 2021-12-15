Peterson, Marilyn A. Whitney
Age 88
Marilyn A. Whitney Peterson of Cozad passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. SERVICE: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11am at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. BURIAL will be at 9am prior to the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. VISITATION with family present will be Wednesday from 5-7pm at Berryman Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Wilson Library. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.