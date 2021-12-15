Menu
Marilyn A. Whitney Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
Peterson, Marilyn A. Whitney

Age 88

Marilyn A. Whitney Peterson of Cozad passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. SERVICE: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 11am at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating. BURIAL will be at 9am prior to the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. VISITATION with family present will be Wednesday from 5-7pm at Berryman Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Wilson Library. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

Berryman Funeral Home

620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE 69130 | (308) 784-3000
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Dec
16
Service
11:00a.m.
Cozad United Methodist Church
NE
Dec
16
Burial
9:00a.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of Mrs. P's passing when I received her obituary from Doug Petersen in the mail. I had actually reconnected with her in the last couple of years and we had had several great conversations on the phone. I got a birthday card in 2021 with some of her beautiful artwork on display.

Although her life was one of many well-deserved awards and accolades, I noticed one that was missing. "Stand-in Mother." You see, my own mother passed of cancer the May before my freshman year at Midland. I did have the chance to tell Mrs. P how important her interest in my life and her steady counsel had helped keep me from going over the edge during that tumultuous and challenging time.

Mrs. P was someone God used to keep me pushing in the right direction in life, which I am now immensely enjoying as a grandfather 10 times over. Rest in Peace Mrs. P. You deserve it as much as anyone I've ever known!
Paul Rehm
Student
January 28, 2022
Marilyn was my roommate for two years, our sophomore and junior years, at then Kearney State College. She was always a dedicated student and a very talented musician, writer, and artist. She gave of her time and energies to many activities, and we enjoyed many times together not only as roommates and sorority sisters, but in a number of honorary fraternities. As a fellow Zeta Chi Alpha sorority sister, we had mutual interests and friends. Marilyn had a desire to succeed, and a determination and drive to excel in whatever she might undertake. I never knew her to fall short of her expectations and the expectations of others. When there was something to be done, whether it was a project, an assignment, or a social activity, Marilyn's time, energies, focus and expertise guaranteed success. She was a fine Christian person and a great roommate. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family.
JoAnne Coufal
Friend
December 23, 2021
Marilyn was truly "one of a kind" and she will be missed. We had ties through the Holdrege area as well as Midland. She was an outstanding hostess! I enjoyed our visits recently when we would be in Cozad. So many memories of times together in professional and social settings. Rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends.
Nancy Harms
Friend
December 18, 2021
Rest In Peace my dear friend! I learned so much from you during those Thursday coffee chats. “Why aren’t you using your good china for everyday. Enjoy it-what are you saving it for?” would be one of many great advices she gave. Your kindness reached so many and we all will miss that. You are where you need to be now, reunited with Dick enjoying the Christmas season.
My condolences to Marilyn’s family
Laurie Morse
Friend
December 18, 2021
My condolences to Mrs. P's family, friends and all the others she touched before, during and after her teaching career. A true legend, mentor, professional and, most importantly, a friend. She kept encouraging me to continue my studies at Midland when I needed it most - during my first couple of years. Rest well, Mrs. P. You will be missed.
Scott Strenger
Student
December 17, 2021
To the Family of Marilyn Peterson Please accept our sincere condolences on behalf of Mortar Board. Marilyn was a loyal life member and supporter. We were proud of her accomplishments in life, as we know her chapter at The University of Nebraska at Kearney was. She brought honor to us all, and she will be missed. With sincere sympathy, Kristen Freeman Fox, PhD Executive Director
Kirsten Freeman Fox, PhD
Other
December 17, 2021
Mrs P was truly my mentor! Whatever success I’ve had I attribute it to her. I am devastated that due to family commitments, I’m unable to attend the services. I shall never forget ham balls and cream puffs. She was one grand lady, and I count myself lucky to call her a friend as well! I shall be sending a memorial to the library as well.
Doyle Schwaninger
Friend
December 15, 2021
Marilyn was a true blessing in lives of countless students, especially young women such as my high school journalism teacher and me. She continued her zest for life and all ways to share it after her retirement. Rest in peace.
Sharon Brooks
Friend
December 15, 2021
Remembering a dear friend, mentor and college journalism professor. You taught us well, influenced the lives of so many and enjoyed a life well-lived. I learned so much from you. Aloha!
Val Green
December 15, 2021
Was a colleague of Marilyn's at MLC. Great friends with Dick, also. Wanted to record her history of Midland before I left, but never got the chance. So sad that MLC did away with journalism. Loved your definition of the word "nice." Know that Midland is less without both of you. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg Kupfer
Friend
December 14, 2021
Rest easy, Mrs. P. Enjoyed all of our conversations about life. Won't say they were "nice."(lol) Dick was always a good friend. Midland began retreating the day you left. Much love and respect-Gregg Kupfer
Gregg A Kupfer
Work
December 14, 2021
Rest in Peace Marilyn
Larry Patterson
December 13, 2021
Marilyn believed in me to appoint me edit-in chief of The Midland even though I had little experience and used some rather unconventional methods. She was an inspirational teacher whose life lessons I have never forgotten. Ron Youngerman Class of 73
Ron Youngerman
Friend
December 13, 2021
Even though I had always wanted to be a teacher, she definitely inspired me to become one. I feel so honored that she was one of my teachers in high school and later on a good friend! Heaven has been definitely enriched by Marilyn's presence! We will all miss her!
Connie Hanna Gengenbach
Friend
December 13, 2021
