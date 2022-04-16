Menu
Sr. Marilyn Ross RSM
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Vigil
Apr, 18 2022
6:30p.m.
Mercy Villa
Ross, Sr. Marilyn, RSM

March 23, 1939 - April 14, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy Ross; brothers, Michael, Stephen and Tommy Ross; sister, Marguerite Whiteside. Survived by Her Loving Sisters of Mercy; siblings, Teresa Heminger, Rita Ross, Terence (Terry) Ross, Timothy (Tim) Ross, David Ross and Kathleen Ross; many nieces, nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10am, at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, 6:30pm, at Mercy Villa. Memorials to The Sisters of Mercy.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St, NE
Apr
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Mercy Villa
1845 S 72nd St., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
