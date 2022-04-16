Ross, Sr. Marilyn, RSM



March 23, 1939 - April 14, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy Ross; brothers, Michael, Stephen and Tommy Ross; sister, Marguerite Whiteside. Survived by Her Loving Sisters of Mercy; siblings, Teresa Heminger, Rita Ross, Terence (Terry) Ross, Timothy (Tim) Ross, David Ross and Kathleen Ross; many nieces, nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10am, at Mercy Villa, 1845 S 72nd St. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, 6:30pm, at Mercy Villa. Memorials to The Sisters of Mercy.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2022.