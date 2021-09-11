VISITATION: Sunday, September 12, from 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13, at 11am at Christ the King Lutheran Church (7308 S 42nd St). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christ the King Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
BETHANY FUNERAL HOME
82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
My Aunt Colleen was a joy and blessing! A wonderful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Wife, Aunt, Friend and so much more! She lived life well, bring joy and happiness along...I will carry her in my heart always, but she will be missed terribly! Love to all, Brenda & Mike
Mike and Brenda deCardenas
Family
September 11, 2021
We are heartbroken and praying for all the family and all our loved ones. Sending love and prayers!!
Lacy deCardenas-Livingston(Brenda and Mikes daughter), Kids-Lillieanna, Lex