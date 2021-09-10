Schwalm, Marilyn Colleen
June 13, 1929 - September 8, 2021
Preceded in death by her parents, George and Jewel Gill. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Leonard Schwalm; children, Bradley Hal Pfeiffer and Jilann (Dan) Waite; stepchildren; Lynne (Kevin) Plambeck, Sandra Coufal, Donald Schwalm, and David (Nicole) Schwalm; grandchildren: Trevor Waite, Corey Waite, Tiffany (Brian) Carr, and Ryan Pfeiffer; step-grandchildren: Dustin Blessing, Mak (Meagan) Coufal, Brenan Coufal, Luc Schwalm, and Anika Schwalm; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Griffin; nieces, other family, and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, September 12, from 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13, at 11am at Christ the King Lutheran Church (7308 S 42nd St). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christ the King Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.