Marilyn Colleen Schwalm
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Schwalm, Marilyn Colleen

June 13, 1929 - September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, George and Jewel Gill. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Leonard Schwalm; children, Bradley Hal Pfeiffer and Jilann (Dan) Waite; stepchildren; Lynne (Kevin) Plambeck, Sandra Coufal, Donald Schwalm, and David (Nicole) Schwalm; grandchildren: Trevor Waite, Corey Waite, Tiffany (Brian) Carr, and Ryan Pfeiffer; step-grandchildren: Dustin Blessing, Mak (Meagan) Coufal, Brenan Coufal, Luc Schwalm, and Anika Schwalm; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Griffin; nieces, other family, and friends.

VISITATION: Sunday, September 12, from 4-6pm at Bethany Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13, at 11am at Christ the King Lutheran Church (7308 S 42nd St). Interment at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Christ the King Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ the King Lutheran Church
7308 S 42nd St, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Aunt Colleen was a joy and blessing! A wonderful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Wife, Aunt, Friend and so much more! She lived life well, bring joy and happiness along...I will carry her in my heart always, but she will be missed terribly! Love to all, Brenda & Mike
Mike and Brenda deCardenas
Family
September 11, 2021
We are heartbroken and praying for all the family and all our loved ones. Sending love and prayers!!
Lacy deCardenas-Livingston(Brenda and Mikes daughter), Kids-Lillieanna, Lex
September 11, 2021
