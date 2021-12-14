Menu
Marion "Bill" Haldeman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Gretna High School
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Haldeman, Marion "Bill"

July 28, 1930 - December 10, 2021

Age 91, of Ashland, NE.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine Haldeman; children, Larry Haldeman and Lisa (Kent) Moravec; grandchildren, Andrea (Chris Rischling) Haldeman, Cody (Whitney Anderson) Moravec and Ashley (Steve) Kavan; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Scheef and June Hogarth.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 10:30am, at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St, Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, 5-7pm, all at the Church. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE.

Memorials to Ashland United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Assc.; or American Legion #129.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

MARCY MORTUARY

104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
1442 Adams St,, Ashland, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
1442 Adams St, Ashland, NE
Marcy Mortuary
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 14, 2021
