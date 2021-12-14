Haldeman, Marion "Bill"
July 28, 1930 - December 10, 2021
Age 91, of Ashland, NE.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine Haldeman; children, Larry Haldeman and Lisa (Kent) Moravec; grandchildren, Andrea (Chris Rischling) Haldeman, Cody (Whitney Anderson) Moravec and Ashley (Steve) Kavan; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Scheef and June Hogarth.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 10:30am, at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St, Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, 5-7pm, all at the Church. Interment with Military Honors at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE.
Memorials to Ashland United Methodist Church, American Diabetes Assc.; or American Legion #129.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
MARCY MORTUARY
104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.