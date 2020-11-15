Menu
Marise Mae Gardner Nath
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Nath, Marise Mae Gardner

April 19, 1934 - October 25, 2020

Age 86. Passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1934. Survived by brothers, Bernell (Sharon), and Jerry (Sharon) Gardner; children, Michael (Kim), Steven and Carrie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceded by parents, Leonard "Happy" Gardner and Anne Gardner; and sister, Darlene Gardner Sullivan (Bill).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all to gather, both in Omaha and in Fairview, MT.

CHAPEL OF MEMORIES

9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011

omahachapelofmemories.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
