Nath, Marise Mae GardnerApril 19, 1934 - October 25, 2020Age 86. Passed away on October 25, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1934. Survived by brothers, Bernell (Sharon), and Jerry (Sharon) Gardner; children, Michael (Kim), Steven and Carrie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceded by parents, Leonard "Happy" Gardner and Anne Gardner; and sister, Darlene Gardner Sullivan (Bill).A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all to gather, both in Omaha and in Fairview, MT.CHAPEL OF MEMORIES9001 Arbor Street #111 | 402-551-1011