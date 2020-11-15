Soethout, Marjorie A.
April 22, 1933 - November 7, 2020
Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, James; sisters, Rita and Virginia; brother, Donnie. Survived by daughter, Jannie; and son, Terry (Debbi); grandsons, Troy, Mark, Bret, Matt and John; great-grandsons, James, Ryan, Jake, and Alex; brother, Charles; sister, Marilyn; large extended family.
Private Family Service due to Covid. Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.