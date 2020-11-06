Hoier, Marjorie Ann
October 17, 1931 - November 3, 2020
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Marj Hoier; grandchildren: Abby and Jesse Sheets and Buck and Allie Hoier, all of Herman, NE; Sherri and Lance Nozik of Columbus, Mississippi; Dakota Hoier of Council Bluffs, IA; and Taylor Wager of Covington, Louisiana;great-grandchildren: Mylee, Maggie, Oakley, and Brenna Sheets; Laney, Charley, and Hayes Hoier, all of Herman; Izabella and Avayah Hoier of Council Bluffs.
SERVICES will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:30am at Reach Church in Blair, NE. Graveside services will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be held Friday from 2-7pm with fmaily present from 5-7pm.
