Smith, Marjorie Ann
Age 87
Marjorie Ann Smith of Lincoln passed away on September 26, 2020. Born in Swanton, NE, in 1933 to Frank and Helen (Bartos) Vidlak. Graduate of Wilber, NE High School. Marjorie was raised in Bennet, NE.
Before retiring, Marjorie cooked for Tri Delta sorority on the UNL campus and for hundreds of kids at LPS. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family gatherings and holidays. And also puzzles, brain teasers, gardening and watching wildlife in her back yard. Marjorie, a very special lady, had a positive impact and made a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Survivors include sons, Mike Smith of Lincoln, Pat (Amy) Smith of Omaha, NE and Dan (Amy) Smith of Lincoln, NE; grandsons, Kyle (Krissy) Smith, Chris (Jenna) and Kurtis Smith, Justin (Erica) Klemsz; granddaughter, LeAnne (Matt) Foulk; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Vidlak and Alice Mae Bedell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Smith; parents, Frank and Helen Vidlak; brother, Bob Vidlak; brother, Tony (Pearl) Vidlak; sister-in-law, Annette (Jack) Friend; brother-in-law, Frank Bedell.
VISITATION: Thursday, 10am-9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, followed by a burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Father Justin Wylie officiating. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com
