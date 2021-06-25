Preceded in death by husband, Joseph B. Edwards; parents, Ray and Myrtle Gardner; grandson, Michael Edwards; siblings, Don, Virginia and Maxine. Survived by daughter, Linn Mollica; son, Joel (Joan) Edwards; grandchildren, Robert (Adriana) Rodstrom, Stephanie (Collin) Thomas and Amy (Mitchell) Cap; great-grandchildren, Vivian Thomas and Isabella, Noah and Paulo Rodstrom.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11am at First Christian Church, 60th and Dodge St. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials to First Christian Church Music Department.
In My Father´s house are many mansions; if it were not so, [b]I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.--John 14:2-3 Thank you Jesus for your unconditional Love! Amen
John Gosselink
Family
June 28, 2021
We loved aunt Marge. She laughed freely. Loved her family. Was very lucky at the casinos in Kansas City! The flag box you have to remember uncle Joe came from down by the river during one of her visits to Kansas City.
We went into an antique shop near it. I got behind a counter n put on one of the old hats (large rim,shallow center tan suede. Dramatic) from probably the 1940s and posed like the head next to me. She looked 3x n then bent in half laughing.
Denise and John Allis
Family
June 28, 2021
Stephanie-You and your whole family will be in my thoughts. Your grandmother meant the world to you. Try to remember the good times and how amazing your grandmother was. She would want you to carry on and be strong My condolences. You know I´m here if you need me!
Sheila Rogers
Other
June 27, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of your family...
Jack and Janelle Beatty
June 26, 2021
She was a wonderful Aunt to us growing up and an overall happy person. We will miss her and her laugh every day!! Love you Aunt Margie.
Greg and Debra Betts
Family
June 26, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mother, Joel. Mine died years ago. Knowing we will be reunited some day does not lessen the pain of our losses today. My condolences.
John Kool
June 26, 2021
I met Marge and her husband Joe when my brother, Mike and I joined the Intergeneration Orchestra 26 years ago. They were both such blessings to have in our lives. Joe was such a role model for my brother and I and Marge was such an encouraging presence. We loved them as though they were our grandparents. There isn´t a instance where "Stranger on the Shore" doesn´t make me cry. Sending love, prayers and strength to their family. Heaven has gained an amazing angel.
Diane Ellis (Corring)
Friend
June 25, 2021
I met Marge about 19 years ago at the office where I work. She always made sure to ask about my family and she always talked about hers. She would bring us in her fudge and dipped crackers. I will truly miss her!!!
Carrie Bingham
Other
June 25, 2021
Marge and her husband Joe came into my life through the Intergeneration Orchestra of Omaha. We shared many years of friendship and laughter, I will miss her deeply. Prayers for strength and healing to all of her family, she was one special lady!