We loved aunt Marge. She laughed freely. Loved her family. Was very lucky at the casinos in Kansas City! The flag box you have to remember uncle Joe came from down by the river during one of her visits to Kansas City. We went into an antique shop near it. I got behind a counter n put on one of the old hats (large rim,shallow center tan suede. Dramatic) from probably the 1940s and posed like the head next to me. She looked 3x n then bent in half laughing.

Denise and John Allis Family June 28, 2021