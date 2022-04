Giesler, Marjorie AnnOctober 12, 1937 - December 19, 2020Preceded in death by son, Joseph Giesler. Survived by daughters, Julie Gallegos (Frank), and Jenni Rhoades (Michael); son, Jim Giesler (Jill); ten grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Walter.VIGIL SERVICE/ROSARY: Saturday, December 26, at 10am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St., followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Susan G. Komen or American Cancer Society To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.HEAFEY-HOFFMAN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com