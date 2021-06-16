Heath, Marjorie H.



December 11, 1921 - June 14, 2021



Preceded in death by parents; 8 brothers and sisters; husbands, Jack L. Campbell Sr., Mitchell Russell and Charles Heath. Survived by children, Jack L. Campbell Jr., Jarylynn Storm (Warren), Roger V. Russell; grandchildren, Richard Highfill (Terri), Jacque Swartz (Jeff), Darrin Highfill (Beth) and David Highfill (Kelley); 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends Thursday, June 17th, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, June 18th, 1pm, Bethel Lutheran Church (1312 S. 45th Street). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to the church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.