Marjorie H. Heath
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Heath, Marjorie H.

December 11, 1921 - June 14, 2021

Preceded in death by parents; 8 brothers and sisters; husbands, Jack L. Campbell Sr., Mitchell Russell and Charles Heath. Survived by children, Jack L. Campbell Jr., Jarylynn Storm (Warren), Roger V. Russell; grandchildren, Richard Highfill (Terri), Jacque Swartz (Jeff), Darrin Highfill (Beth) and David Highfill (Kelley); 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 17th, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, June 18th, 1pm, Bethel Lutheran Church (1312 S. 45th Street). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to the church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
18
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Bethel Lutheran Church
1312 S. 45th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
