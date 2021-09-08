Keiser, Marjorie D.
October 4, 1925 - September 2, 2021
Omaha – Preceded by parents Oscar and Marguerite Schmid. Survived by husband Edwin Keiser; Daughter Kay Keiser; son Doug (Brenda) Keiser; grandchildren Andrew, Evan and Allison Keiser. Marjorie was a devoted mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator and scout leader. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers amassing a collection of over 10,000 pairs. Interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, NE at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.