Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie D. Keiser
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Keiser, Marjorie D.

October 4, 1925 - September 2, 2021

Omaha – Preceded by parents Oscar and Marguerite Schmid. Survived by husband Edwin Keiser; Daughter Kay Keiser; son Doug (Brenda) Keiser; grandchildren Andrew, Evan and Allison Keiser. Marjorie was a devoted mother and grandmother, a lifelong educator and scout leader. She was an avid collector of salt and pepper shakers amassing a collection of over 10,000 pairs. Interment will be held at Circle Mound Cemetery in Rising City, NE at a later date.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I AM SO SORRY TO HER ABOUT MARJORIE. SHE WAS A GREAT COUSIN. WAS SHOCKED THAT I HADN'T HEARD OF HER PASSING.
LILA CANBY
Family
September 9, 2021
Ed and family, we offer our sympathy to you for your loss. Marge was such a sweet presence who always appeared to put her family first. Surely she will be missed. You were truly blessed to have her for such a long life
Jeanie Pennington
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results