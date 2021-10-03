Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
Pullen, Marjorie "Marge" Ann
June 1, 1934 - September 29, 2021
Marjorie "Marge" Ann Pullen died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Marge was born in Fairbury, NE on June 1, 1934. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1952, and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, with a Degree in Social Work. She was married to our father and grandfather, Ron Pullen, for 44 years.
Marge was loved and admired by her son, daughters, and daughter in law: Jennifer Pullen of Omaha, Ron Pullen of Palm Springs, Joy Vaca of the Los Angeles area, and Karol Ulmer of Omaha. She was also grandmother to 5 children, all of the Los Angeles area, and great-grandmother to 3, also all of the Los Angeles area.
Our mother and grandmother's love of travel and adventure did not die with her passing. It lives in all her children and grandchildren. Mom traveled the world, rafting white water rivers, canoeing the Amazon, and hiking the Galapagos Islands, just to name a few of her great adventures.
Marge will be Entombed next to our father at All Saints Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in California on November 22nd for family.
As a Californian and now an Oregonian, I didn't see Cousin Marge as often as I would have liked, but she was a favorite nevertheless. My wife Gerraine (now deceased) and I visited her and Ron a number of times in Nebraska and always had fun with them. Loved their kids, too. I'm sorry she's gone.
Howard Hoyt
October 10, 2021
My sympathies on the loss of Marge. She was a wonderful woman and dedicated to so many things at our church. We will miss her so much.
Betty White
Friend
October 3, 2021
Mom has many fond memories of Marge. She often talks about golfing with her and meeting her for lunch at Big Freds. She was a good friend to my Mom and will be greatly missed.
Kathy Hagen