Pullen, Marjorie "Marge" Ann



June 1, 1934 - September 29, 2021



Marjorie "Marge" Ann Pullen died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Marge was born in Fairbury, NE on June 1, 1934. She graduated from Fairbury High School in 1952, and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, with a Degree in Social Work. She was married to our father and grandfather, Ron Pullen, for 44 years.



Marge was loved and admired by her son, daughters, and daughter in law: Jennifer Pullen of Omaha, Ron Pullen of Palm Springs, Joy Vaca of the Los Angeles area, and Karol Ulmer of Omaha. She was also grandmother to 5 children, all of the Los Angeles area, and great-grandmother to 3, also all of the Los Angeles area.



Our mother and grandmother's love of travel and adventure did not die with her passing. It lives in all her children and grandchildren. Mom traveled the world, rafting white water rivers, canoeing the Amazon, and hiking the Galapagos Islands, just to name a few of her great adventures.



Marge will be Entombed next to our father at All Saints Episcopal Church. A Celebration of Life will be held in California on November 22nd for family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.