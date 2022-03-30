Menu
Marjorie A. Rohrberg
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Rohrberg, Marjorie A.

Age 92

Born: February 14, 1930. Passed away: March 25, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph and Anna Zastera; brother, Marvin Zastera; and husband of 65 years, Harlan Rohrberg. She is survived by daughters, Charmaine (Tom) Kaiser, Nan Marie (Ken) Cotton and Durnae Schuetz; grandchildren, Andrea, Laura (Keith), Brier (Dan) and Brock (Sarah); great-grandchildren, Carson, Jet and Ezra; sister, Evelyn Kendall; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Council Bluffs IA. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at the Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.
