Omaha. Mark A. Mangold, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was born on August 12, 1955 and grew up in Park Ridge, Illinois. Mark was a graduate of Creighton University and had various jobs in Marketing. Mark enjoyed sports, music, and concerts and was an extreme fan of the band YES, the Chicago Cubs, and Creighton Basketball. Mark was very close to his family and had a very special group of friends. Mark never met a stranger and was loved by many.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Antoinette Mangold; and his infant son, Colin. Mark is survived by his son, Shane Mangold; his former wife, Christy; his sister, Valeria Solan (Rick); his nieces and nephews; and many supportive and loving cousins. In addition to family, Mark was blessed with several lifelong friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mark's family at a future date. Please visit heafeyheafey.com to express online condolences.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
