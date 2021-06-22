Brtek, Mark DavidMark David Brtek, son of Louis T. and Phyllis E. (Hicks) Brtek, died June 10, 2021 in Norfolk, NE at the age of 53. Mark was a Biology Instructor at the time of his passing at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, NE.His is survived by his spouse, Tara (Krock) Brtek of Norfolk, and his children, Chandler Brtek of Omaha and Logan Brtek of Norfolk.BROCKHAUS-HOWSER-FILLMER FUNERAL HOME901 N 13th St., Norfolk, NE | (402) 371-2960