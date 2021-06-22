Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark David Brtek
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home - Norfolk
901 N. 13th Street
Norfolk, NE
Brtek, Mark David

Mark David Brtek, son of Louis T. and Phyllis E. (Hicks) Brtek, died June 10, 2021 in Norfolk, NE at the age of 53. Mark was a Biology Instructor at the time of his passing at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, NE.

His is survived by his spouse, Tara (Krock) Brtek of Norfolk, and his children, Chandler Brtek of Omaha and Logan Brtek of Norfolk.

BROCKHAUS-HOWSER-FILLMER FUNERAL HOME

901 N 13th St., Norfolk, NE | (402) 371-2960

www.brockhausfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home - Norfolk
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home - Norfolk.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.