Calhoun, Mark L.
June 11, 1958 - March 6, 2021
Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: Charles and Mary; and sister Diane McGahuey. Survived by children: Megan Calhoun and fiancé Brandon Grant, and Parker Calhoun; grandchildren: Jayden and Mason; siblings: Steve (Debbie) Calhoun, Lisa Cooney, and Laurie (Kirk) Greenman; ex-wife Cindy Calhoun; several nieces, nephews, other loving family, and friends.
Services at a later date.
Memorials to the family.
