Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark L. Calhoun
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Calhoun, Mark L.

June 11, 1958 - March 6, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: Charles and Mary; and sister Diane McGahuey. Survived by children: Megan Calhoun and fiancé Brandon Grant, and Parker Calhoun; grandchildren: Jayden and Mason; siblings: Steve (Debbie) Calhoun, Lisa Cooney, and Laurie (Kirk) Greenman; ex-wife Cindy Calhoun; several nieces, nephews, other loving family, and friends.

Services at a later date.

Memorials to the family.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St-Omaha, NE-402-496-9000-RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Mark was my boss at FNBO and we got along well. He was a good guy and fair and helpful. Sorry for your loss.
Paul Niss
March 16, 2021
Hi, My sympathy to you all. Mark and I were boyhood friends and we did lots of things together including a memorable trip to Glacier NP where we climbed together up a cliff to a seemingly pristine area.
Charles Long
March 14, 2021
Mark was a wonderful coach to our grandson Nate Fox. We have wonderful memories of time spent with the Calhoun family. It´s been a long time but please accept our sympathy and caring thoughts
Sharon and Jack Wineman
March 14, 2021
Mark was a great man and a good friend. Rest In Peace, you will be missed.
Chris Shanahan
Friend
March 14, 2021
Deepest Condolences to Megan and family
Debra Cummings
March 10, 2021
Rest in peace old friend. Sympathies, thoughts and prayers to all the family. Memories of raiding Mary's spaghetti sauce, fishing expeditions, cruising in the Camaro with the 8 track turned up, and many others will always be with me and shared often. Scott
Scott Rusk
March 9, 2021
The class of 1976 is very saddened by the loss of Mark. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Jenifer Johnson
March 9, 2021
Mark had a beautiful soul inside and out, always pleasant to be around, always had a smile on his face. You will truly be missed.
Michele Grant
March 9, 2021
Calhoun Family, My deepest sympathies for your loss. I have wonderful memories of Mark and his family while living in Nebraska working at the Y, and spending time with Megan and Parker. I am so sorry about the loss of of your dad. Many prayers to you and your family. Jenna
Jenna Christiansen Dhayer
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mark´s passing. Although it´s been a long time, I will cherish those times when we would get together. Love, hugs and prayers to everyone. . With love, Donna Buss
Donna Buss
March 8, 2021
So saddened to hear of Mark's passing. My love and sympathy to the family.
Linda Calhoun Matson
March 8, 2021
So saddened to hear this . All my love and sympathy to Mark's family.
Linda Calhoun Matson
March 8, 2021
I was very saddened to hear of Mark's passing. My thoughts and prayers are will all of you. I remember times of long ago when we all would get together and usually get into a little mischief on the farm.
Allyn Calhoun
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results