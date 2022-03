Evans, Mark A.December 20, 1954 - September 6, 2021Preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Harrison, his father, Allen Evans, and brother-in-law, Wes Fredell. Survived by his wife, Denise Evans, his aunt Sharon Reeves, mother-in-law, Karen Eveland, sister-in-law, Merry Hadfield and her family, sister-in-law, Sally Fredell, and many cousins and friends.Mark's life will be celebrated at a future date. If you wish to do something in his memory, a donation of time or money to Habitat for Humanity would truely please him!See Funeral Home Website for full obituary.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St.Papillion NE 402-339-3232