Mark A. Evans
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Evans, Mark A.

December 20, 1954 - September 6, 2021

Preceded in death by his mother, Thelma Harrison, his father, Allen Evans, and brother-in-law, Wes Fredell. Survived by his wife, Denise Evans, his aunt Sharon Reeves, mother-in-law, Karen Eveland, sister-in-law, Merry Hadfield and her family, sister-in-law, Sally Fredell, and many cousins and friends.

Mark's life will be celebrated at a future date. If you wish to do something in his memory, a donation of time or money to Habitat for Humanity would truely please him!

See Funeral Home Website for full obituary.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington St.

Papillion NE 402-339-3232
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.