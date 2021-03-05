Tess, Tasha, Chris, Missy. I am so sorry for your loss of Mark. I did not know about it until after the service was over. Haven't seen any of you for a long time but haven't forgotten you. Especially, the end of parades when Missy was always there to make sure I was completed doused with water! It will get a bit easier as time passes but pretty hard to believe that now. So sorry.

Rachel Bone March 7, 2021