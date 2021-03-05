Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Neola Freese; and brother, Kurt Freese. He is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Freese; children: Natascha (Tommy Robinson) Kyler, Chris (Melissa) Freese, Melissa (Karen Jensen) Freese; grandchildren: Joseph, Allison, Amber, Joey, Gabriella, Emersyn; great-grandson, Kaydyn; sisters, Peggy Price and LuAnn (Gary) Haney.
VISITATION: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 2-4pm, at Bethany Funeral Home with a MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations have been directed to the family to be donated to a charity conducting Organ Donor Research. All CDC recommended guidelines will be followed, masks and social distancing required.
I was so sorry to hear about Mark. He was a sweet guy. I think of him every time I hear Warren Zevon´s Werewolves of London!
Helen (Heckendorn) Barton
March 19, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear of Mark´s passing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and has many friends in the Papillion community. My best wishes to his family and friends.
Bill MacKenzie
March 7, 2021
Tess, Tasha, Chris, Missy. I am so sorry for your loss of Mark. I did not know about it until after the service was over. Haven't seen any of you for a long time but haven't forgotten you. Especially, the end of parades when Missy was always there to make sure I was completed doused with water! It will get a bit easier as time passes but pretty hard to believe that now. So sorry.
Rachel Bone
March 7, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss
Mark was a beautiful person
Patty moore
March 6, 2021
My friend.
Debra( King) Hagberg
March 5, 2021
Dearest Missy and Tess, my heart is with you.
Loraine Bonham
March 5, 2021
For Tess and Mark's family I offer my condolences and prayers. I will always remember Mark as a kind man and when God graced his life with Tess he was truely blessed.
Debbie(King) Hagberg
March 5, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with you all, Love from The Campbells
K & Lou Ann Campbell
March 5, 2021
Our hearts are broken over losing this great man. A tireless worker with a big heart. The Papillion community lost a great worker and friend to all. Rest In Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rich and Lynda
Rich and Lynda Thorpe
March 5, 2021
Tess and family, We were so saddened to hear of Marks passing.He was always so helpfu;l to us with our city problems. He has been a family friend since they were kids on 5th street. May your many wonderful memories give you comfort and peace at this very difficult time.