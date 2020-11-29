Wolff, Mark Hilary
November 3, 1956 - November 26, 2020
Mark passed away due to complications of Covid-19. Preceded in death by parents, Hilary and Marie (Waters) Wolff; brothers: James Wolff, Robert Wolff, Michael Wolff and Patrick Wolff; and sisters, Kathleen Wolff and Margaret Sturch. Survived by sisters: Rita Mary Gordon (Gene), Nancy Wolff, Mona Halpenny (Pat) and Christine Mourer (Mike); numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Family Graveside Service: Monday, November 30th at 2pm at Resurrection Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. Memorials are suggested to a Veteran Organization of your choice.
To view a live broadcast of the Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.