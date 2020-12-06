Bode, Mark J.Age 89 - December 1, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Mary; wife, Katie; son, John; grandson, Matthew Thiele; brothers, Paul and Franklin; son-in-law, Harold Thiele. Survived by daughters, Diane Thiele, Joan Wilson, and Mary (Rick) Totusek; sister, Marlene Prohaska; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.Private MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL with INTERMENT at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com