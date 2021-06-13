I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Mark´s passing. Such an old history. Playing ball out in the yards, playing in the houses while our parents played Pinochle in the kitchen, going to Garden City School, etc. So many years ago but really pleasant memories. Bob and I will keep you in our prayers. We are out of state or I´d come to the visitation to say hi and share memories.

Tess Johannesen Welstead Friend June 13, 2021