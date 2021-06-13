Johnson, Mark E.
December 29, 1953 - June 10, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marie Johnson. Survived by wife, Diane; siblings: Mary Ann Skinner of Fremont NE, Dale (Eve) Johnson of Bakersfield CA, and Patti (Rick) Scheetz of Omaha; nieces and nephews; and numerous hunting and fishing buddies, and foodie friends.
VISITATION with the Family: Monday, June 14, from 5-7:30pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. ROSARY will be Tuesday at 9:30am, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10 St, Omaha. INTERMENT: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Elkhorn.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.