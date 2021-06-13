Menu
Mark E. Johnson
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Mark E.

December 29, 1953 - June 10, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Marie Johnson. Survived by wife, Diane; siblings: Mary Ann Skinner of Fremont NE, Dale (Eve) Johnson of Bakersfield CA, and Patti (Rick) Scheetz of Omaha; nieces and nephews; and numerous hunting and fishing buddies, and foodie friends.

VISITATION with the Family: Monday, June 14, from 5-7:30pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. ROSARY will be Tuesday at 9:30am, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10 St, Omaha. INTERMENT: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Elkhorn.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
15
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
1248 S. 10 St, Omaha, NE
Jun
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Francis Cabrini Catholic Church
1248 S. 10 St, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences during this time of sorrow.
Pat Osborn
June 17, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to you Diane
Nancy Hoshor
June 17, 2021
Diane we are so very sorry for your loss. Even though we haven't spoken in years since Main St Jewelry, you were always a dear person to me. My sympatheties!
Jackie Hemminger
June 16, 2021
Please accept our sincere sympathy.
Lance & Becky Pittack
Work
June 16, 2021
what a wonderful man, full of life... God Bless to you and your family
greg and mary haskins
Friend
June 16, 2021
We shared so many happy times. We are so sorry, Diane. He will be missed.
Andy and Char Manes
Friend
June 15, 2021
Skinny and I go back many years. We were fraternity brothers at Midland Lutheran. His sister and I graduated from FHS together. And all the road trips, courtesy of Denny's. You lived a full life. Last saw Diane at the dress shop when you lived in the old market. Say hi to my brother, Pud. Much love and respect-1/2 Kup
Gregg Kupfer
Friend
June 15, 2021
Diane - you and your family are in my prayers! I am so sorry about Mark.
Sue Harr
Friend
June 15, 2021
I was so shocked and saddened to hear of Mark´s passing. Such an old history. Playing ball out in the yards, playing in the houses while our parents played Pinochle in the kitchen, going to Garden City School, etc. So many years ago but really pleasant memories. Bob and I will keep you in our prayers. We are out of state or I´d come to the visitation to say hi and share memories.
Tess Johannesen Welstead
Friend
June 13, 2021
Diane, and family. So saddened to read of Mark's passing. He was always filled with happiness, and shared that joy with those around him. Will always remember his knowledge of good wine. May kind words from friends provide you comfort during your grieving.
John Groh
Friend
June 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Cullin
Other
June 13, 2021
