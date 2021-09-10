Menu
Mark S. Kaipust Jr.
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kaipust, Mark S. Jr.

June 12, 1980 - September 4, 2021

Loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Survived by wife, Jamie; sons, Kayden and Isaiah; parents, Mary and Mark S. Kaipust, Sr.; brother, Jeff and Ashley and nieces, Memphis and Monroe; brother, Chris and Christopher Villarreal and nephew, Leo; mother and father-in-law, Vikki and Bob Pease; brothers-in-law Dave Pease (Kristi), Aron Pease (Jill); grandmother, Winnie Kaipust; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Meyers, Kaipust, Pease, and Paul families. Proceeded in death by grandparents: Vic and Frances Meyers, Laurence Kaipust; infant sister, Sarah Lynn.

Mark was a genuinely loyal person who demonstrated great patience and a positive attitude. He lived out his mission as a Christian by serving others with his many talents and abilities. Mark was committed to advanced education and worked to achieve a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University where he contributed positively to the world of academia as an Assistant Professor at Creighton University. He had a quick wit about him in his teaching and interactions with those close to him. Mark had years of experience coaching kids in sports who looked up to him. He loved traditions and kept those with family and friends. Mark loved his children and encouraged them to work hard and be well-rounded individuals. He is in heaven now, enjoying that one-on-one time with his son, playing endless games of baseball and basketball.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 12th from 3pm to 5pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th at 10am at Calvary Christian Church.

Here is the link to the live stream of the celebration of life service: https://calvary.ch/specialevent/

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Calvary Christian Church
10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Christian Church
10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very difficult time. I am so very sorry!
janice l roberts
Work
September 15, 2021
Jamie I at a loss for words. I'm so sorry. I'll be thinking about and praying for you and the kids.
Mark Bryant
Other
September 14, 2021
Mukul Mukherjee and family
September 13, 2021
Words cannot express the sorrow we feel for all of you. Always in our prayers!
Mike & Michelle DeHaven
Friend
September 12, 2021
Your family is in our entire families payers. No words can express the sorrow we feel for all of you. God bless you.
George and Sally Payne
September 12, 2021
Blackford Law
September 11, 2021
Matt Calligaro, Carolyn Hudson
September 11, 2021
Clint Katie Pam Miller family
September 11, 2021
With our prayers and deepest sympathy.
Dr. Harold and Jan BLAND
September 10, 2021
Your friends at OSA
September 10, 2021
