Kaipust, Mark S. Jr.
June 12, 1980 - September 4, 2021
Loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. Survived by wife, Jamie; sons, Kayden and Isaiah; parents, Mary and Mark S. Kaipust, Sr.; brother, Jeff and Ashley and nieces, Memphis and Monroe; brother, Chris and Christopher Villarreal and nephew, Leo; mother and father-in-law, Vikki and Bob Pease; brothers-in-law Dave Pease (Kristi), Aron Pease (Jill); grandmother, Winnie Kaipust; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Meyers, Kaipust, Pease, and Paul families. Proceeded in death by grandparents: Vic and Frances Meyers, Laurence Kaipust; infant sister, Sarah Lynn.
Mark was a genuinely loyal person who demonstrated great patience and a positive attitude. He lived out his mission as a Christian by serving others with his many talents and abilities. Mark was committed to advanced education and worked to achieve a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University where he contributed positively to the world of academia as an Assistant Professor at Creighton University. He had a quick wit about him in his teaching and interactions with those close to him. Mark had years of experience coaching kids in sports who looked up to him. He loved traditions and kept those with family and friends. Mark loved his children and encouraged them to work hard and be well-rounded individuals. He is in heaven now, enjoying that one-on-one time with his son, playing endless games of baseball and basketball.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 12th from 3pm to 5pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th at 10am at Calvary Christian Church.
Here is the link to the live stream of the celebration of life service: https://calvary.ch/specialevent/
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2021.