Larson, Mark Elliott

April 19, 1949 - September 6, 2021

Mark Elliott Larson passed away on September 6, 2021, in Mesa, AZ, at age 72.

Mark was born April 19, 1949, in Bismarck, ND. The family was soon transferred to Riverdale, ND, specially built to house workers on the Garrison Dam. Mark's father was a structural engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Mark grew up in Riverdale with the Dam. The family subsequently was transferred to Omaha in 1960, where Mark attended Walnut Hill Grade School and Benson High School.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Harold Arthur Larson and Myra Barbara Gwyther Larson. He is survived by brother, Robert John Larson; sister, Myra Joan Larson Bader; and sister, Carole Allis Larson (Lowell Eyer); as well as by niece, Janna Pilkington (Mark) and family; nephew, Matthew Hunter (Marcia) and family; and other relatives and friends.

Mark attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he studied engineering. He was a career employee with the City of Omaha Public Works Department, and was Manager of Right of Way when he retired in 2010.

Mark loved music and guitars and had a strong interest in Eastern religions. He made several trips to India and Tibet over the years.

As per his wishes, Mark was cremated. A service will be held in Omaha at a later date. Mark will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.