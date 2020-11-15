Menu
Mark Neal Ziegenhorn
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Ziegenhorn, Mark Neal

April 13, 1961 - November 10, 2020

Mark passed away at home from natural causes. Preceded in death by father, Clark. Survived by mother, Marilyn (Mars) Garey; brother, Brian (Julie) Ziegenhorn; nieces: Makayla, Danielle, Jennifer, and Madison; and nephew, Joseph.

No Services will be held.

For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
