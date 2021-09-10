Rettele, Mark A. Sr.



Age 61 – September 8, 2021



Preceded in death by brother, Randy. Survived by sons, Mark II (Andrea), Dylan (Allison) Whitehill, and Nick Whitehill; daughter, Brandy; parents, Joyce and Del Guyott; brothers and sisters: Lori (Greg) Owens, LD (Jennifer), Meredith (Justin) Brummett, Jim (Brenda), Joe, John, Kathy (John) Friedrich, and Teresa; many other family and friends.



GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Monday, September 13, 4-7pm with PRAYERS at 6pm.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.