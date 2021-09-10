Menu
Mark A. Rettele Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Rettele, Mark A. Sr.

Age 61 – September 8, 2021

Preceded in death by brother, Randy. Survived by sons, Mark II (Andrea), Dylan (Allison) Whitehill, and Nick Whitehill; daughter, Brandy; parents, Joyce and Del Guyott; brothers and sisters: Lori (Greg) Owens, LD (Jennifer), Meredith (Justin) Brummett, Jim (Brenda), Joe, John, Kathy (John) Friedrich, and Teresa; many other family and friends.

GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Monday, September 13, 4-7pm with PRAYERS at 6pm.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
