Roskilly, Mark B.
September 6, 1961 - May 30, 2021
Proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
Preceded in death by his parents, Royal J. and Dorothy M. (Lucas) Roskilly; brother, Patrick Roskilly; sister, Carolyn Koch.
Survived by his wife, Debra Roskilly; daughters, Brianna Roskilly, Megan Elkins (Keegan), Desiree McBreen (Adam McPherson), Danielle Nice (Michael Kampschnieder); grandchildren, Kayden, Chloe, Jayden, Maiya; brothers, Rollie Roskilly, Ben Roskilly (Amy), Quincy Roskilly; sister, Jocelyn Pichard (Doug)
CELEBRATION OF MARK'S LIFE: Friday, June 4 at 1pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family
To livestream the service and for more details, please visit bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.