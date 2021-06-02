Menu
Mark B. Roskilly
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Roskilly, Mark B.

September 6, 1961 - May 30, 2021

Proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Preceded in death by his parents, Royal J. and Dorothy M. (Lucas) Roskilly; brother, Patrick Roskilly; sister, Carolyn Koch.

Survived by his wife, Debra Roskilly; daughters, Brianna Roskilly, Megan Elkins (Keegan), Desiree McBreen (Adam McPherson), Danielle Nice (Michael Kampschnieder); grandchildren, Kayden, Chloe, Jayden, Maiya; brothers, Rollie Roskilly, Ben Roskilly (Amy), Quincy Roskilly; sister, Jocelyn Pichard (Doug)

CELEBRATION OF MARK'S LIFE: Friday, June 4 at 1pm, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family

To livestream the service and for more details, please visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Jun
4
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering you with all our love Mark!
Aunt Millie and Uncle Gary
Family
June 4, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 2, 2021
