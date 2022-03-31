Sall, Mark R.



April 1, 1972 - March 29, 2022



Survived by wife, Jennifer Sall; children, Andrew and Lucia Sall; parents, Robert and Suzanne Sall; brother, Michael (Dana) Sall; nieces, nephews and cousins.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 11am at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 17007 Q St. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2022.