Van Gestel, MarkJanuary 24, 1950 - March 8, 2021Survived by wife of 35 years, Marilyn; children, Zach (Catie) and Adam (Amanda); granddaughter, Tatiana; sisters, Penny Van Gestel and Nina (Richard) Gillette; and many other family and friends. He was larger than life and will be deeply missed. He proudly served in the Marine Corps - Semper Fi.VISITATION Sunday, March 14, at 12pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 1 pm.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500