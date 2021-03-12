Menu
Mark Van Gestel
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Van Gestel, Mark

January 24, 1950 - March 8, 2021

Survived by wife of 35 years, Marilyn; children, Zach (Catie) and Adam (Amanda); granddaughter, Tatiana; sisters, Penny Van Gestel and Nina (Richard) Gillette; and many other family and friends. He was larger than life and will be deeply missed. He proudly served in the Marine Corps - Semper Fi.

VISITATION Sunday, March 14, at 12pm with MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow at 1 pm.





Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Mar
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
