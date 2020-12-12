Weaver, Mark A.
March 22, 1962 - December 5, 2020
HUSKER CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 12th from 11am to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. Please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2020.