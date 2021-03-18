Wilderman, Mark D.
Born: January 4, 1958, Grand Island, NE
Died: March 15, 2021, Fort Calhoun, NE
Age 63 of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by father, Charles L. Wilderman. Survived by significant other, Patty Sully; daughter, Izzy Wilderman; sons, Drew and Alex Wilderman; mother, Mary Wilderman, all of Omaha, NE; sisters, Kay (Gary) Cynova, Grand Island, NE; Trina (Richard) Leech, Omaha; brother, James (Heather) Wilderman, Elkhorn, NE; sisters, Paula (Debra) Hitt-Wilderman, Omaha; Judy Triplett, Omaha; granddaughter, Olive Herek; many nieces, nephews and the entire Sully family.
VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, March 19, 2021, 6-8pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended for all services. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am, also at St. John's. Inurnment at a later date.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorials are suggested to Siena Francis House.
