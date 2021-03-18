Menu
Mark D. Wilderman
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street
Fort Calhoun, NE
Wilderman, Mark D.

Born: January 4, 1958, Grand Island, NE

Died: March 15, 2021, Fort Calhoun, NE

Age 63 of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by father, Charles L. Wilderman. Survived by significant other, Patty Sully; daughter, Izzy Wilderman; sons, Drew and Alex Wilderman; mother, Mary Wilderman, all of Omaha, NE; sisters, Kay (Gary) Cynova, Grand Island, NE; Trina (Richard) Leech, Omaha; brother, James (Heather) Wilderman, Elkhorn, NE; sisters, Paula (Debra) Hitt-Wilderman, Omaha; Judy Triplett, Omaha; granddaughter, Olive Herek; many nieces, nephews and the entire Sully family.

VISITATION AND VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, March 19, 2021, 6-8pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N. 13th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended for all services. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10am, also at St. John's. Inurnment at a later date.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorials are suggested to Siena Francis House.

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
215 N. 13th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE
Mar
19
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
215 N. 13th Street, Ft. Calhoun, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the Ponca Dental Clinic we send our deepest condolences to Mark's family and friends. We want you to know that over these last ten years he introduced us to you! He talked about wanting to see is Mom after getting vaccinated. His kids! Patty along with her mom Mary. Virginia he would tell me every time he saw you. Mark was so good to us and our patients in the dental clinic! They was no one like Mark!
Dr. Karen Bober
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mark. Knew Mark from his UNMC days/ emergency department. A great guy and fun to work with. May he rest in peace
Donna Hoover
March 19, 2021
Condolences from your Immanuel family. Many kind words are being spoken of our friend, Mark. Great guy, great nurse, funny, we loved working with him, one of a kind, etc... Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Nancy Stauffer
March 18, 2021
