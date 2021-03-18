On behalf of the Ponca Dental Clinic we send our deepest condolences to Mark's family and friends. We want you to know that over these last ten years he introduced us to you! He talked about wanting to see is Mom after getting vaccinated. His kids! Patty along with her mom Mary. Virginia he would tell me every time he saw you. Mark was so good to us and our patients in the dental clinic! They was no one like Mark!

Dr. Karen Bober March 20, 2021