Davis, Markeva Ski "Keva"



July 30, 1999 - September 27, 2021



My darling and beloved daughter, Keva, born on July 30, 1999, fought a fierce battle for several years without complaining. She fought the hardest battle the last eight months and went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Although she was in a wheelchair, she now has legs to walk, dance and run free; her body no longer has pain. She was loved by many and will always be remembered for the sweet and sassy person that she was.



She is survived by father, Scotty Lee Moore, III; mother, Tasha Craig; brothers, Micah and Aedan Craig; grandparents, Vickie and Keith Bundy; and many other family members.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 4, 2021, 4pm, at the funeral home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.