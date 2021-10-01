My darling and beloved daughter, Keva, born on July 30, 1999, fought a fierce battle for several years without complaining. She fought the hardest battle the last eight months and went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Although she was in a wheelchair, she now has legs to walk, dance and run free; her body no longer has pain. She was loved by many and will always be remembered for the sweet and sassy person that she was.
She is survived by father, Scotty Lee Moore, III; mother, Tasha Craig; brothers, Micah and Aedan Craig; grandparents, Vickie and Keith Bundy; and many other family members.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 4, 2021, 4pm, at the funeral home.
Oh my heart! It still doesn´t seem real that you are gone. You will never be gone from our hearts. I am comforted in knowing that you are pain free and full of energy and in the presence of your Lord and Savior. You always put a smile on everyone´s faces. You were such a bright light to us all. Luv you Keva! You are missed!
Joanne Whearty
Friend
October 2, 2021
One thing I love will remember is her smile and her giggles also the joy she showed for life. Love you Keva
Brenda Driver
Friend
October 2, 2021
Me and Estrella will miss you so much love you forever