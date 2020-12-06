Menu
Marleen L. Muenster
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Muenster, Marleen L.

December 14, 1944 - December 3, 2020

VISITATION Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home with GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 10am at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St, Omaha. For more information, please visit the Mortuary website.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
