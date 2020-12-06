Muenster, Marleen L.December 14, 1944 - December 3, 2020VISITATION Wednesday, December 9, 2020 10am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home with GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 10am at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 5529 Leavenworth St, Omaha. For more information, please visit the Mortuary website.KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE402-339-3232