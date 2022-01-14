Bennett, Marlene Ann "Susie"
January 21, 1943 - January 10, 2022
Age 78. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Bennett; and many beloved dogs. Survived by sons, Mike Bennett, Jeff Bennett (Jill); grandchildren: Jasmine and Michael; niece, Patty Pope; other nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, January 17, at 10am at St. John Cemetery. Memorials to Promise for Paws, 1027 So. 3rd St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 (www.promise4pawsdogrescue.com
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.