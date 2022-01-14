Menu
Marlene Ann "Susie" Bennett
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Bennett, Marlene Ann "Susie"

January 21, 1943 - January 10, 2022

Age 78. Preceded in death by husband, Jerry Bennett; and many beloved dogs. Survived by sons, Mike Bennett, Jeff Bennett (Jill); grandchildren: Jasmine and Michael; niece, Patty Pope; other nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday, January 16, from 2-4pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, January 17, at 10am at St. John Cemetery. Memorials to Promise for Paws, 1027 So. 3rd St., Council Bluffs, IA 51503 (www.promise4pawsdogrescue.com).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jan
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. John Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and Jeff, I am so sorry for another loss in your lives so close together. Susie is at peace now and that is what is important. I want to be there but I am running a fever so feel it is best to stay away from other people. Love to all of her family since I still consider myself as her sister in love.
Rita M Harris
Family
January 16, 2022
