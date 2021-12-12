Bruner, Marlene Jane
January 13, 1969 - December 8, 2021
Marlene is survived by her husband, Griffen "Jody" Bruner II; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Chelsie Traynor; grandchildren, Eizlee Jane Traynor; and siblings: Ron Borne and Christie Hansen, Walter Borne, Roger Borne, Marcia (Borne) and Pj Hendersen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Vera Borne; father-in-law, Griffen Bruner; sister-in-law, Kim Borne.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15th, 5–8pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 16th, 10am, at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to United Faith Community Church, Urban Acres Horse Rescue, or FurEver Home.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.