Marlene Jane Bruner
ABOUT
Benson High School
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Bruner, Marlene Jane

January 13, 1969 - December 8, 2021

Marlene is survived by her husband, Griffen "Jody" Bruner II; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Chelsie Traynor; grandchildren, Eizlee Jane Traynor; and siblings: Ron Borne and Christie Hansen, Walter Borne, Roger Borne, Marcia (Borne) and Pj Hendersen. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Vera Borne; father-in-law, Griffen Bruner; sister-in-law, Kim Borne.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15th, 5–8pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, December 16th, 10am, at United Faith Community Church in Valley. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to United Faith Community Church, Urban Acres Horse Rescue, or FurEver Home.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 W, P.
Dec
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
United Faith Community Church
218 West Gardiner Street, Valley, NE
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park - Omaha
2300 S, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Marlene was such an exceptional person. I met her forty years ago at Camp Calvin Crest church camp. A few years later, we also went to school together at Benson. When others acted like insensitive, cruel, bullies, Marlene would step in as a kind hearted, loyal protector. She never went along with the crowd, just to be mean. She instead would sit with whomever was being ostracized and consistently showed benevolence. She was a true Christian and Heaven gained a good one. I will never forget the kindness she showed me. It was heartbreaking to learn of her passing. My deepest condolences to her family.
Anonymous
Friend
January 12, 2022
Jody & Tony My thoughts & prayers are with you and your family. I was so sad to learn about Marlene´s passing, she always had a special place in my heart from our time working together at Utell. In loving memory of an amazing woman. We will love you and miss you always Marlene. Take care and love on another
Trudy Ridout-Parrish
Friend
December 13, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karla Terasinski
Friend
December 13, 2021
Jody- condolences to you and your family.
Bob Hall
Other
December 13, 2021
