Marlene was such an exceptional person. I met her forty years ago at Camp Calvin Crest church camp. A few years later, we also went to school together at Benson. When others acted like insensitive, cruel, bullies, Marlene would step in as a kind hearted, loyal protector. She never went along with the crowd, just to be mean. She instead would sit with whomever was being ostracized and consistently showed benevolence. She was a true Christian and Heaven gained a good one. I will never forget the kindness she showed me. It was heartbreaking to learn of her passing. My deepest condolences to her family.

Anonymous Friend January 12, 2022