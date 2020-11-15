Menu
Marlene Kay Iles
Iles, Marlene Kay

August 14, 1951 - November 10, 2020

Age 69 of Plattsmouth, NE. Marlene is survived by husband, Lonnie Iles of Plattsmouth; son, Lanny (Jenna) Iles of Omaha; daughter, Allison (Racheal Frampton) Iles of Omaha; grandchildren, Brady, Baylor, and Brynnlie Iles; and sisters, Susan (Dave) Simons of Anderson MO, and Janet Gochenour of Bellevue, NE. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arvil "Speed" and Beverly Campbell.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at a later date at Lewiston Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
