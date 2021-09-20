Proud Executive Board member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local #1974. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Esther Latimer; brother Lyle Latimer; and sisters, Beverly Cochran and Audrey Vigneri. Survived by husband Robert; children: Diana Ortiz, Robert "Bobby" Majeski, Jr. (Cheryl), Marlene "Janie" Luedtke, and Penny Majeski (Denny Schmidt); grandchildren: Tiffany Majeski-Blake (Amanda), Mandy Majeski, Joanie West, Jimmy West (Katie), Katie Luedtke, Madison Gerken (Chandler), and Jeffrey Luedtke, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Alex, Delaney, Maycee, Bernardo, Ruby, Irelynn, Simon, and Graham; brothers: Robert Latimer, Jerry Latimer, and Terry Latimer; loving neighbors, Donald and Candi Larsen, and Bill and Karen Love; and many other friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 22, at 4:30pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, and for more information, go to the Funeral Home website.
Tiffany,
So sorry to hear about your Grandmother. Thoughts & prayers to you & your family.
The Shanno Family
Tonya Shanno
Other
September 21, 2021
My dear mother. There are no words to describe how devastating it is that you are gone. I already miss your voice, hugs and laughter. You are an angel and heaven is lucky to have you. You were the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother. You gave your heart to anyone that needed it without pause. I love you and miss you.
Janie Luedtke
September 21, 2021
Diane & Majeski Family:
My sincere condolences for the loss of your mother (matriarch). Know that mom is finally home in God´s arms and healing with his abundant love. Be ever thankful and blessed for being able to enjoy your mother for as long as you have. Diane, I hope you remember me from Ryan High. I ised to go by "Jo". Sending you all love and light .
Sincerely ,
Josie Ferro-Magistro
Josie Ferro-Magistro
Other
September 20, 2021
My heart is absolutely broken and I cannot figure out how we´re all supposed to go on without you. We miss you and will forever cherish every single memory we have of our time with you.
Tiffany & Amanda
Family
September 20, 2021
I am so sorry and deeply saddened to hear of Marlene's passing. May her memory live on within
the hearts of all her family and I pray for God's
peace to all.
Carol Luedtke and Family
Friend
September 20, 2021
Grandma you left us too soon. My heart is hurting. You were my favorite person grandma. I will forever miss and love you