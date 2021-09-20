Majeski, Marlene J.



January 9, 1939 - September 19, 2021



Proud Executive Board member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local #1974. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Esther Latimer; brother Lyle Latimer; and sisters, Beverly Cochran and Audrey Vigneri. Survived by husband Robert; children: Diana Ortiz, Robert "Bobby" Majeski, Jr. (Cheryl), Marlene "Janie" Luedtke, and Penny Majeski (Denny Schmidt); grandchildren: Tiffany Majeski-Blake (Amanda), Mandy Majeski, Joanie West, Jimmy West (Katie), Katie Luedtke, Madison Gerken (Chandler), and Jeffrey Luedtke, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Alex, Delaney, Maycee, Bernardo, Ruby, Irelynn, Simon, and Graham; brothers: Robert Latimer, Jerry Latimer, and Terry Latimer; loving neighbors, Donald and Candi Larsen, and Bill and Karen Love; and many other friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, September 22, at 4:30pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Funeral Home. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Service, and for more information, go to the Funeral Home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2021.