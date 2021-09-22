Smith, Marlene J.



Age 77



Marlene J. Smith, of Blair, NE, died Sept. 21, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Irene Schmidt. Survived by husband, Mike of Blair; son, Jeff and Krisa Smith of Bennington; daughter, Michelle Jacobs of Omaha; grandchildren, Jake, Reagan, Emily, and Reese; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Nancy Schmidt of Omaha, Jerry and Betty Schmidt of Omaha, and Roger and Kelly Schmidt of Palm Coast, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington. Interment: German Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-6pm, at St. John's Lutheran in Bennington. Memorials to German Cemetery.



Hadan Golden Reichmuth



Bennington, NE | (402)238-2291



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.