Marlene J. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary
15303 S 2nd St
Bennington, NE
Smith, Marlene J.

Age 77

Marlene J. Smith, of Blair, NE, died Sept. 21, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Irene Schmidt. Survived by husband, Mike of Blair; son, Jeff and Krisa Smith of Bennington; daughter, Michelle Jacobs of Omaha; grandchildren, Jake, Reagan, Emily, and Reese; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Nancy Schmidt of Omaha, Jerry and Betty Schmidt of Omaha, and Roger and Kelly Schmidt of Palm Coast, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington. Interment: German Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-6pm, at St. John's Lutheran in Bennington. Memorials to German Cemetery.

Hadan Golden Reichmuth

Bennington, NE | (402)238-2291
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran
Bennington, NE
Sep
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Bennington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Marlene. Prayers from you all.
Roger and Linda Larsen
Friend
September 27, 2021
Julius W Dunn and family
September 25, 2021
so sorry to hear of Marlene's passing.
Roger and Linda Larsen
Friend
September 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Marlene opened her heart to everyone she met in life, she set an excellent example for us all. Heaven gained an amazing angel. She will be remembered for always.
Ruth Ann Hansen
September 23, 2021
