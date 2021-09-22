Marlene J. Smith, of Blair, NE, died Sept. 21, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Irene Schmidt. Survived by husband, Mike of Blair; son, Jeff and Krisa Smith of Bennington; daughter, Michelle Jacobs of Omaha; grandchildren, Jake, Reagan, Emily, and Reese; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sonny and Nancy Schmidt of Omaha, Jerry and Betty Schmidt of Omaha, and Roger and Kelly Schmidt of Palm Coast, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington. Interment: German Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-6pm, at St. John's Lutheran in Bennington. Memorials to German Cemetery.
Hadan Golden Reichmuth
Bennington, NE | (402)238-2291
So sorry to hear about Marlene. Prayers from you all.
Roger and Linda Larsen
Friend
September 27, 2021
Julius W Dunn and family
September 25, 2021
September 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Marlene opened her heart to everyone she met in life, she set an excellent example for us all. Heaven gained an amazing angel. She will be remembered for always.