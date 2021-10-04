Menu
Marlene J. Yaksich
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Yaksich, Marlene J.

November 9, 1936 - October 2, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Nicholas.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 5th, at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master-West Campus, 1200 N. 181st Court in Elkhorn (1/2 mile north of 180th & Dodge). Private Interment. Memorials to Concordia H.S. Marlene Yaksich Memorial Fund.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master-West Campus
1200 N. 181st Court, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
Matt Jaksha and Family
October 4, 2021
Kary and Camilla Knapp
October 4, 2021
