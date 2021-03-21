Menu
Marlin R. Ackerman
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Ackerman, Marlin R.

November 8, 1935 - March 16, 2021

Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by children, John (Amy), Mark (Amy Sanderhoff), Kara Soo, and Ed Soo; grandchildren, John, Madison, Jack, Graham, and Katie; siblings, Larry, David, and Sherryl Kehm; many family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday 10-11am. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am, March 26, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to: Timothy Lutheran Church 3112 West Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary
IA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of his loss. I grew up across the street from the 4 Ackerman children. And now I live across the alley from Annie.
RIP Marlin
Madonna Milne Jacobson
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
John, Mark, and Kara- Sympathy and prayers up for you and your family. Marlin was a good friend to our whole family and will be missed. Thinking of you all, Melody
Melody A Jewell
March 21, 2021
