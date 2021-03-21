Ackerman, Marlin R.
November 8, 1935 - March 16, 2021
Council Bluffs, IA. Survived by children, John (Amy), Mark (Amy Sanderhoff), Kara Soo, and Ed Soo; grandchildren, John, Madison, Jack, Graham, and Katie; siblings, Larry, David, and Sherryl Kehm; many family and friends.
VISITATION: Friday 10-11am. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am, March 26, at Roeder Mortuary. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to: Timothy Lutheran Church 3112 West Broadway Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.