Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlin J. Petermann
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Petermann, Marlin J.

June 12, 1949 - December 22, 2021

Omaha. Survived by wife Cynthia; children: Jeff, Cory (Sally), Marcy (Tony) Manganaro, and Michael (Heather); 9 grandchildren; brother Marcus; family and friends.

VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, December 28, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 150th & Q St. Memorials to the family to be determined later, or Donor's choice. See (Papio NRD Website) for story.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
150th & Q St., Omaha, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church
150th & Q St., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss...Marlin was a pleasure to work with on Missouri River issues and always had a smile with good words of wisdom..He will leave a void among the staff. We will keep you in our prayers.. .
Tom Moser. Former LCNRD Manager
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sincere sympathies to Marlin's family and other loved ones. I knew Marlin through interagency work. I will remember Marlin as always pleasant to meet and work with, and committed to the interests of his agency and the people it serves. May your memories give you comfort.
Steven Rothe
Work
December 29, 2021
Cynthia, so sorry we were not able to be at the funeral, we are in Kansas with all our family. We will be praying for you, and your family. What a good man, Godly man and good friend.
Jeffrey L Christensen
December 28, 2021
at Jacobs Engineering
December 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Linda J Mueller
Family
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ogden Family
December 27, 2021
My offer of sincere condolences. I worked with Marlin through the City of Omaha. A wealth of knowlege and a kind professional in our industry. I am saddened by the news and send my respects to the family.
Jennifer Morales
Work
December 27, 2021
Sympathy to the family. I enjoyed working with Marlin on many NRD projects for over 20 years .A very nice gentleman.
Beverly Donaldson
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results