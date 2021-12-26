Petermann, Marlin J.
June 12, 1949 - December 22, 2021
Omaha. Survived by wife Cynthia; children: Jeff, Cory (Sally), Marcy (Tony) Manganaro, and Michael (Heather); 9 grandchildren; brother Marcus; family and friends.
VISITATION: Monday 4-6pm at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, December 28, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 150th & Q St. Memorials to the family to be determined later, or Donor's choice. See (Papio NRD Website) for story.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.