Hunke, MarlynAge 80 - June 29, 2021Dodge, NE. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Hunke of Dodge; daughter, Karen (Terry) McCarthy of Des Moines, IA; son, Steve (Lori) Hunke of Crystal, MN; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Krienert of Fairmont, NE; son, David (Tammy) Hunke of Bennington, NE; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; her siblings, Elaine Eisenmenger of Humphrey, NE, Ivan and Mary Van Dyke of Norfolk, NE, Judy VanDyke of Phoenix, AZ, Duane Keickhafer of Norfolk, NE, Larry and Carolyn Van Dyke of Ft. Collins, CO, Glen and Amy Van Dyke of Norfolk, NE, and Alma and Daniel Grubaugh of Redwood Valley, CA. Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Solanus and Stella Van Dyke; sisters, Joan Van Dyke and Darlene Keickhafer; and a brother, Mel Van Dyke.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, NE. Interment will be at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Monday, July 5, from 5-7pm with a WAKE SERVICE to begin at 7pm, and will continue on Tuesday from 9am until the time of the Service all at the Church.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788402-372-2022