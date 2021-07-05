Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlyn Hunke
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St
West Point, NE
Hunke, Marlyn

Age 80 - June 29, 2021

Dodge, NE. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Hunke of Dodge; daughter, Karen (Terry) McCarthy of Des Moines, IA; son, Steve (Lori) Hunke of Crystal, MN; daughter, Kathy (Tim) Krienert of Fairmont, NE; son, David (Tammy) Hunke of Bennington, NE; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; her siblings, Elaine Eisenmenger of Humphrey, NE, Ivan and Mary Van Dyke of Norfolk, NE, Judy VanDyke of Phoenix, AZ, Duane Keickhafer of Norfolk, NE, Larry and Carolyn Van Dyke of Ft. Collins, CO, Glen and Amy Van Dyke of Norfolk, NE, and Alma and Daniel Grubaugh of Redwood Valley, CA. Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents, Solanus and Stella Van Dyke; sisters, Joan Van Dyke and Darlene Keickhafer; and a brother, Mel Van Dyke.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge, NE. Interment will be at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Monday, July 5, from 5-7pm with a WAKE SERVICE to begin at 7pm, and will continue on Tuesday from 9am until the time of the Service all at the Church.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022

www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Jul
5
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Jul
6
Wake
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.