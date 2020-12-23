Doyle, Marshall Blayne
May 10, 1951 - December 19, 2020
Marshall Blayne Doyle was born May 10, 1951 in Grinnell, IA to William and Marjorie (Mitchell) Doyle. Blayne died December 19, 2020 at his home in Malabar, FL holding hands with his children.
The Doyle's spent time living in Grinnell and Iowa City, IA; Papillion, NE; and Mendham, NJ. Most of Blayne's formative years were spent in Papillion.
After graduating high school in 1969 in New Jersey, Blayne returned to Papillion to become a grown up. This is where he started his career and his family.
Blayne worked with many men and women of law enforcement at the following locations: Douglas County (NE) Sheriffs Office, Sarpy County (NE) Sheriffs Office (where he was part of a motorcycle escort for President Ford), Saunders County (NE) Sheriffs Department, Polk County (IA) Sheriffs Office (which reprimanded him with a 10-day suspension without pay) and his eventual retirement from Palm Bay (FL) Police Department, where his badge number, 06, was retired. They were so glad he had left the building.
During his career in public service, he held many positions: dispatcher, volunteer fire fighter, motorcycle officer, mounted patrol, bicycle patrol, boat patrol, SCUBA team, homicide investigator, police athletic league, undercover narcotics, and elephant advocate.
Blayne had a love and zest for life. He was as ornery and stubborn as they come. He had a love of fishing, motorcycles, flying airplanes and helicopters, scuba diving, go-karting, ATV's, guns, Jeeps, telling tall tales over a cup of coffee and making sure the people around him were taken care of.
Blayne's was a life that was very well lived.
Blayne is survived by his two children, Christopher and Kathryn (Jason) of West Des Moines; their mother, Shiela, also of West Des Moines; four grandchildren: Caitlin (Tommie), Andrew (Tiffany), Charlie and Abigail; great-grandson, Maddox; brothers, Mark (Sandy) and Tim (Laura); and several nieces and a nephew. Lastly, his beloved orange cat, Romeo.
Blayne was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann; nephews, Patrick and Eric.
Blayne's ashes will be spread in Grinnell, IA; Anchorage, AK; and Moab, UT.
The family will receive friends on December 28, 2020 from 4-8pm for a celebration of life and "Blayne stories" at Masters Stables, 10675 141st Avenue in Fellsmere, FL. Brevard Pipes and Drums followed by memorial speakers will begin at 5:30pm. Please wear blue, a law enforcement uniform, motorcycle leathers or your favorite fishing boots. Due to COVID the family understands people may be unable to travel. A live stream link will be posted on Blayne's Caringbridge page.
Cards may be sent to The Doyle Family 1917 Walnut Street, West Des Moines, IA 50265.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Indian River Lagoon Clam Restoration Project or via Venmo Kathryn-Doyle-16 for a donation in Blayne's honor.
In his life, he had been shot and stabbed; in automobile, motorcycle and airplane accidents, and been in more than his share of life threatening situations, but Blayne died when he rushed into a burning building to save a litter of orange kittens. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell stories.
