Martha Alice Helligso
Helligso, Martha Alice (Stuart)

January 30, 1919 - October 26, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, November 2nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, November 3rd, 11am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Nov
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thinking of you and your family.
Linda Novak
November 1, 2020
In the Office for the UNO Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, I had the honor of working with Martha. She was our senior "go to" person for information about solving administrative problems. She was repeatedly helpful to students and colleagues. Without her expertise, there would have been far more problems. She will be remembered as a first-class colleague.
Robert Woody
October 31, 2020
Tom - Sorry to hear of your mom's death. I'm sure our mothers are in heaven playing golf together like they did here on earth. Prayers to your family. Anita Nimtz, Ames, Iowa
Anita Nimtz
October 30, 2020
Tom, So sorry to hear about your mom´s death. What a long and fruitful life she must have enjoyed. I remember you talking about taking her to lunch as recently as a few years ago.Your dedication and love for her was apparent. May God keep and rest her soul for all of eternity.
Dennis Thaemert
October 30, 2020
Sorry to hear of your Loss . It was an honor & privilege to work in her house and even pray with her. She was a Christian and a Great Lady, and pleasant to be around.
Vito Vaccaro
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. I know that you were very close to her and spent a lot of time together. I am sure you have many memories that you cherish but we still aren´t ready to lose such an important person our life. Prayers for you and your family
Linda Lichter
October 29, 2020
Tom, I'm so sorry. What a marvelous woman she had to be. We've shared quite a bit in our lives, and now we share in our sorrow of losing a very special member of our families. All the best to you and your family. Dave Schenck
David Schenck
October 29, 2020
a loved one
October 29, 2020